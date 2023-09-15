Taste of the Town: ADRIFT Mare in Brickell

Adrift Mare visited by Taste of the Town

FORT LAUDERDALE - Chef David Myers, born in Boston and raised in Cincinnati, embarked on a culinary journey that took him from prestigious kitchens in Chicago and New York City to becoming a celebrated chef and restaurateur with a global footprint.

ADRIFT Mare is a restaurant and cocktail bar curated by Gypsy Chef™, David Myers.

Myers' career gained momentum when he worked alongside culinary legends like Charlie Trotter in Chicago and Daniel Boulud in New York City. These experiences provided him with a solid foundation and inspiration for his future endeavors in the food world.

In 2002, Myers made his mark on the Los Angeles dining scene by opening his first restaurant, Sona, which would go on to earn a coveted Michelin star.

The following year, Food & Wine magazine recognized his talent by awarding him the "Best New Chef" title, solidifying his status as a rising star in the culinary world.

Myers wasn't content with just one successful venture. He soon jumped on a culinary adventure, opening a variety of restaurants that showcased his diverse skills. These included Pizzeria Ortica in Costa Mesa, the French bistro Comme Ça in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and the David Myers Café in Tokyo, among others.

Beyond the kitchen, Myers made a name for himself on television, with appearances on shows like Iron Chef America, Top Chef, and Hell's Kitchen, showcasing his talent and expertise to a broader audience.

Although some of his restaurants have closed, such as Sona in Los Angeles, Myers continued to push the boundaries and open new restaurants.

He currently has 6 Adrift restaurants, including his most recently opened Adrift Mare on the 25th floor of AKA Hotel and Residences in Miami's Brickell neighborhood. Myers, known as "Gypsy Chef" on social media, currently resides in Bali.

