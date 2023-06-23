Taste Of The Town: A melting pot of flavors at The Henry on Brickell

Taste Of The Town: The Henry at the Brickell City Centre in Miami

MIAMI - The highly anticipated restaurant and bar known as The Henry recently opened on the ground floor of the Brickell City Centre in Miami.

Known for its globally inspired New American cuisine, which includes barista-made coffee all day long, it offers a fun vibe with great food.

Founder Sam Fox, of Fox Restuarant Concepts, has opened 125 restaurants around the country. The Henry on Brickell is the newest and fifth in the country.

CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo asked Fox why he chose Miami and Brickell.

"We've done some other restaurants here in the marketplace," he said. "My parents actually used to live in Boca, and they used to come here when I was a teenager a little bit. I've always loved South Florida and it's always fun as we've grown our business all over the country and excited to be here in Miami."

Fox said it's all about truly being a part of the neighborhood.

"The Henry is a neighborhood restaurant. Even though it looks amazing and it's a great vibe, we really have people that want to eat here two to three times a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner," he explained.

"It's very accessible to everyone and so it acts like the greatest neighborhood restaurant," he added.

So what is New American cuisine?

"We have a melting pot. America is a melting pot. We have Asian, we have Italian, we have California (cuisine). So, we just have a great blend of so many different dishes and we appeal to so many different people," Fox said.

Fox and Petrillo sampled the menu with a tasting. They began with a favorite at The Henry - a spicy tuna & crispy rice with Fresno chili, cilantro, and tamari.

"It's crispy, fresh, and cold tuna. A little bit of heat. Just really delicious and fresh", said Petrillo after tasting. "I love the Fresno chili on there.

"It really adds a little bit of flavor," said Fox.

Next, the perfect avocado salad with glazed bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, toasted pine nuts, and chopped moist chicken.

Then, they went onto Italy with lobster and black truffle tagliatelle with parmesan cheese, shaved black truffles, and toasted breadcrumbs

"As you said, it's rich and indulgent. There's an elegance with the truffle, but not over truffled. It's cooked al dente and wonderful," said Petrillo.

They end with a New York Prime steak topped with decadent garlic butter.

"What I really, really love about it is that smoky taste on the top, that char," Petrillo said. "And the butter gives it a feeling of luxury and rich fattiness to it. Excellent."

The Henry is open seven days a week serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.