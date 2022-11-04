Taste Of The Town: 27 Restaurant, where history and modern cuisine come together

Taste Of The Town: 27 Restaurant serves of delishes dishes in a homey environment

Taste Of The Town: 27 Restaurant serves of delishes dishes in a homey environment

Taste Of The Town: 27 Restaurant serves of delishes dishes in a homey environment

MIAMI - Located at 2727 Indian Creek Drive on Miami Beach, inside The Freehand Hotel, which was just named Miami's fifth best hotel by Conde Nast Traveler's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards, is 27 Restaurant and Bar.

The entire space is a historic home.

"It was a house, a 1930s house that was converted into the restaurant," said Executive Corporate Chef Jimmy Lebron. " So, we kept that feel and that authenticity within the food and the type of service we do and just keeping it homey and comfortable, like grandma."

Cool Grandma, yes. Everything is a throwback in time.

"Everything here has been shopped for vintage, including the plates as well. We take a lot of care with all the details to make it special," Lebron said.

Outside is "Broken Shaker," an award-winning oasis-like bar, where CBS4's Lisa Petrillo and Lebron sampled a drink called The Smilie made with ginger, turmeric, agave, and tequila.

"It makes me smile, so I understand the name," said Petrillo laughing.

27 features small tables and communal dining with an emphasis on the flavors of the melting pot that is Miami.

"We want the food to be comfort and homey just by using local ingredients and using our garden that we have right outside," Lebron explained.

During a tasting, they began with ceviche. It's freshly caught yellowtail snapper with Aji Amarillo and crispy quinoa on top.

"It's melt in your mouth ceviche," said Petrillo. "It has so much flavor and I taste the citrus, but not too much. I love a little pop of the crunch ."

"The secret is making it fresh every time somebody orders it," Lebron said.

Next then moved on to the elegant and tasty Pulpo a la Huancaina, or braised octopus with potato and aji verde.

Then, Griot and Pikliz, a plate created by the restaurant's dishwasher from Haiti. It's crispy pork and spicy slaw.

"You can feel the love in it and someone took the time to make it," Lebron said.

"I love all the seasonings and it's very moist. There's the perfect amount of salt as well. I like that saltiness in it and then I like sweet savory with the slaw," said Petrillo.

And finally, Florida fish dip. It's wahoo served with tostones, cabbage, and house pickles

"How much fun is this?" asked Petrillo. "I love just trying all of this. That is addictive, just want to keep eating these tostones all day long."

27 Restaurant, where history and modern-day cuisine go hand in hand.

It's open seven days a week serving dinner only.

For more information freehandmiami.com.

