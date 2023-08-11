Target recalls more than 2,000,000 candles in glass jars

MIAMI - Target is recalling over two million candles after reports of jars breaking while the candles were burning.

The recall includes multiple scents of the Threshold glass jar candle in both the 5.5-ounce and 20-ounce sizes.

They were sold at Target stores and Target.com between February 2020 and July 2023.

Target said it received 19 reports of the candle jars breaking or cracking, injuring at least one person.

The company announced a similar recall for the same brand of candle in May, which included the 14-ounce sizes. They too had problems with the jar's glass breaking.

To see if your candle is included in the recall, check the item number on the bottom of the jar and then go to Target's website to see if it's listed as an affected candle.

If you have any of these candles you can return them to a Target store for a full refund.