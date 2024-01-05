Tamarac assistance program helps first-time homebuyers

MIAMI - "It's awesome, it's an awesome feeling," said Mattie Cooper-Hanna as she sat on the patio in her new condo building in Tamarac. "It's an area where I can relax, have my spot of tea, have my meditation," she said with a big smile.

Hanna qualified for Tamarac's "First-Time Homebuyer Purchase Assistance Program." She closed last week. The home-buying journey is not easy, especially living in one of the most unaffordable places in the country.

"The cost of homes right now is so extravagant. But I was determined that there was one for me," she said.

Carolyn Francis-Royer runs the program in Tamarac. "In the last two months we've assisted 8 families to move into their first home," she said.

She tells us depending on income, potential buyers are eligible for up to $60,000 in assistance.

"The fund provides down payment and closing cost assistance. So it buys down the first mortgage to make it more affordable and covers the closing costs," she explained.

Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick added $350,000 in Community Project Funding at a check presentation ceremony at Tamarac City Hall. Now, Tamarac has about $1.5 million available to help qualified buyers.

Hanna has some advice to others who are searching for a home in this expensive market. "It would not be easy in the beginning it's seeking and searching, but you don't stop. You keep going until you reach your goal," she said.

Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, along with individual cities, have similar programs to help.