Tamarac "Peeping Tom" suspect caught on camera is in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man suspected of being a "Peeping Tom" in Tamarac, who was caught on camera, has been taken into custody.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, on Friday, July 14th around 2:45 a.m., they received reports of a burglary in progress at a home in the 5700 block of Mulberry Drive.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video which showed a man walking onto the property and going into an enclosed patio. He then reportedly exposed himself while looking through the woman's bedroom sliding glass door.

The woman told detectives the man, who was armed with an unidentified object, then tapped on the door before attempting to open it. When that failed, he ran off.

The sheriff's office said detectives were able to identify the man as 30-year-old Brenden Louissaint. He was taken into custody on Monday, July 17th. He's facing a number of charges including voyeurism, exposure of a sexual organ, and burglarizing an occupied dwelling.

Investigators believe Louissaint may have committed similar acts in the past and there may be more victims out there.