Watch CBS News
Local News

Tamarac "Peeping Tom" suspect caught on camera is in custody

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Man suspected of being "peeping Tom" in Tamarac arrested
Man suspected of being "peeping Tom" in Tamarac arrested 00:36

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man suspected of being a "Peeping Tom" in Tamarac, who was caught on camera, has been taken into custody.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, on Friday, July 14th around 2:45 a.m., they received reports of a burglary in progress at a home in the 5700 block of Mulberry Drive.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video which showed a man walking onto the property and going into an enclosed patio. He then reportedly exposed himself while looking through the woman's bedroom sliding glass door.

The woman told detectives the man, who was armed with an unidentified object, then tapped on the door before attempting to open it. When that failed, he ran off.

The sheriff's office said detectives were able to identify the man as 30-year-old Brenden Louissaint. He was taken into custody on Monday, July 17th. He's facing a number of charges including voyeurism, exposure of a sexual organ, and burglarizing an occupied dwelling.

Investigators believe Louissaint may have committed similar acts in the past and there may be more victims out there.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 11:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.