Tamarac man arrested for "Parkland-style" threat

MIAMI - A series of disturbing threats landed a Tamarac man in jail.

Police said Erick Mendez threatened to do a "Parkland-style" massacre on a woman and her family.

They say Mendez went to high school with the woman -- and had been pursuing her romantically for years.

The woman said he made his first threat in 2009, on their last day of high school and that's he's been threatening her periodically ever since.

Mendez faces three charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.