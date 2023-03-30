A behind-the-scenes look at active shooter drill by Miami police

MIAMI - It's been days after the horrific shooting at the Covenant School in Tennessee that claimed the lives of three children, and three adults.

When these events happen, it's a reminder for anyone, but especially parents to know just how safe our schools are and if law enforcement is ready for any eventuality.

CBS News Miami had an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at active shooter training by City of Miami police.

They say the drills are done several times a year, but they also do other intensive simulations to supplement them.

"I think you can never have enough training and that's our overall objective here, our officers need to serve the community day in and day out, but every chance we get we want to provide them with training," said City of Miami Police Major Eric Gonzalez, trainer for personal development.

On Wednesday, CBS News Miami sat down with former Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez on how law enforcement is working to keep schools safe.

