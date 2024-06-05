Swimming safety urged as dozens of Florida children drown in 2024

TALLAHASSEE -- State officials Wednesday urged Floridians to emphasize safety while swimming this summer, as dozens of children have drowned in 2024.

"So far this year, 46 children have tragically lost their lives due to drowning," Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez said during a press event.

"Drowning is preventable, and it is also the No. 1 cause of unintentional death of children ages 1 to 4," she added.

The majority of the 46 drowning deaths have happened in swimming pools, according to the governor's office.

Officials encouraged swimming lessons and for people to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation and how to give first aid.

They also said people should check weather conditions and rip tides before swimming.

The event came as a new law creating a swimming lesson voucher program is set to take effect July 1.

The law (SB 544), passed during this year's legislative session, requires the state Department of Health to establish a network of swimming lesson providers to participate in the program.

Vouchers will cover costs of lessons for families with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which, for instance, would be $60,000 for a family of four.

To be eligible, families will need to have one or more children 4 years old or younger.