"Swimming Advisory" issued for Crandon Park North

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A 'no-swim advisory' has been issued in Crandon Park North.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade, two beach water samples did not meet recreational water standards.

The samples exceeded the federal and state recommended acceptable levels for the presence of enterococci.

Enteric bacteria enterococci normally inhabits the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The prevalence of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater run-off, wildlife, pets, and human sewage.

That means swimming in the water poses an increased risk of getting sick, especially for people with pre-existing conditions. 

First published on April 6, 2023 / 9:35 AM

