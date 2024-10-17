Swifties snap up merchandise ahead of concerts at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS - Excitement is building outside Hard Rock Stadium as Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrives. Fans, with and without tickets, are eagerly snatching up merchandise bearing the pop icon's name.

Meesh Zombrana, a dedicated fan, spent 2 1/2 hours waiting inside a packed pop-up store that resembled a Black Friday sale. Despite not having tickets for the show, Zombrana was thrilled to be part of the experience.

"I went to a tour last year in California," Zombrana shared. "It was cheaper to travel to California to see her than here in our own backyard in Miami. How crazy is that? Last year, I wished I could get merch. This year, I wished I could go to the concert... eventually, the two will meet."

The Moore sisters, who are attending Friday night's show, scored some impressive merchandise. They arrived fully prepared with an impressive collection of friendship bracelets, a popular trend among Swifties.

When asked about the expenses, their father joked: "I haven't been told what we've spent yet, and I haven't asked. It's OK, I'll get the Amex bill!"

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the best-selling tour of all time on their platform, with Miami being the top-selling stop, according to StubHub. The Greater Miami Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau reports a significant surge in hotel bookings due to the concerts.

"As of last weekend, we saw that two out of three hotel rooms in Miami-Dade County were sold out for Taylor Swift weekend," Jen from the GMCVB said.

Britany and Kelly flew in from Connecticut and Boston, heading straight from the airport to join the merchandise frenzy. Britany spent about $200 on merchandise, including items for her children at home.

"I feel like I'm on the low end of what everybody else is spending," Britany said. "I got stuff for my kids at home. They didn't get to come to the concert, but they can get some swag, and mom's having fun!, said Britanny.

The sold-out concerts are Friday, Saturday and Sunday.