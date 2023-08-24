Watch CBS News
SWAT team called out for large police investigation in Miami neighborhood

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A SWAT team was called out for an overnight police investigation in Miami.

There is a large police presence in the area of NW 15th Avenue and NW 69th Terrace. A command center has been set up.

CBS News Miami reporter Jacqueline Qunyh said the investigation spans several blocks.

One man, who was handcuffed to a gurney, was taken to an ambulance. It's unclear if he was injured or suffering from something.

Police have not disclosed the nature of the investigation.


This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

