SWAT team arrests man barricaded in Dania Beach motel room

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man was taken into custody at a Dania Beach motel after he allegedly attacked a Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy early Wednesday morning before barricading himself into a room at the property, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested by the sheriff's SWAT team after deputies were called to the Rodeway Inn & Suites at 2440 S.R. 84 shortly before 5:45 a.m., according to a statement by the sheriff's office.

The BSO SWAT team was called to arrest a man barricaded in his Dania Beach motel room. CBS News Miami

Deputies were called to the location about a disturbance and when they arrived one of the deputies was attacked by the suspect, investigators said.

The deputy fired his gun before the man returned to a room and refused to come out. He was later arrested by the county's SWAT unit, according to investigators.

The sheriff's office said it does not appear the man was struck by the deputy's gun.

The deputy who was attacked was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but information about his condition was pending.