Swastika graffiti found on campus of Cooper City High School

FORT LAUDERDALE - After graffiti of swastikas were discovered on the campus of Cooper City High School, the principal wrote a letter to students and their parents saying hate will not be tolerated.

In the letter, Principal Vera Perkovic said at least one student has been identified as being involved and has received "appropriate disciplinary consequences." She added that if other students are found to be involved, they too will also face disciplinary measures.

Perkovic said "No Place for Hate" activities were previously planned for this week and now they are particularly timely.

"At Cooper City High School - we stand united with our community against hate, discrimination, racism, and antisemitism. In addition to "No Place For Hate" activities, we have also met with our community leaders and worked with our faculty, Holocaust teacher, Jewish Student Union, and peer counselors to provide educational opportunities for all our students," she wrote.

Perkovic did not indicate when the offensive markings were found, only that school staff and security acted swiftly to get it removed.