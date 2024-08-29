Watch CBS News
SW Miami-Dade shooting under investigation

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade. 

The shooting happened in the 13400 block of Miller Drive. 

MDPD Public Information Officer Andre Martin said a man had been shot and was rushed to HCA Kendall Hospital by a bystander. 

The unidentified victim is in stable condition, police said. 

No word on what led to the shooting or if police are looking for a suspect. 

Police continue to investigate. 

This breaking news story will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

