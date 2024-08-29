SW Miami-Dade shooting under investigation
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.
The shooting happened in the 13400 block of Miller Drive.
MDPD Public Information Officer Andre Martin said a man had been shot and was rushed to HCA Kendall Hospital by a bystander.
The unidentified victim is in stable condition, police said.
No word on what led to the shooting or if police are looking for a suspect.
Police continue to investigate.
This breaking news story will be updated as soon as more details become available.