SW Miami-Dade shooting left man dead, woman hospitalized

One dead, another injured in early morning shooting in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A double shooting in southwest Miami-Dade left one man dead and a woman hospitalized.

It happened early Wednesday morning at home in the 11200 block of SW 30th Street, near the Florida International Univerty'sTamiami campus.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers found the body of a man in the residence with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman, according to the person who owns the residence, was the man's girlfriend and she also had a gunshot wound. She was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where she was listed as stable.

The homeowners said they were woken up early in the morning by the sounds of children screaming in the driveway. They said they live in the front house and a little more than a week ago they rented the house in back to the couple and their four kids.

"My mother-in-law called me and she told me we have to come because there is police. We don't know what happened. We just rented them the house like ten days ago. I'm scared that you have like guns in the house with little kids and not secure them," said the homeowner's daughter-in-law.

She added that they are devastated by what happened.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.