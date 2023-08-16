SW Miami-Dade family appeals for return of Chihuahua taken during home burglary

MIAMI - A Southwest Miami-Dade man and his father are appealing for the public's help after they say their precious, 12-year-old Chihuahua was stolen from their home during a burglary last Saturday night.

Joseph Souchak and his father Joe spoke exclusively with CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench and shared surveillance tape that they have given Miami-Dade Police showing a man rummaging through their home and stealing a bicycle and other items.

They say the burglar was inside their home for about 15 minutes after getting past their fence and through a side window.

They say the Chihuahua named Meatwad was outside in the back yard during the burglary that happened just after 930 pm at their Southwest Miami-Dade home. They say Meatwad was with a black pug that was not stolen because he may have been hiding.

Joseph Souchak said "She is a pretty unique Chihuahua. She has spots and coloration. I'm hoping somebody spots her and can return her. She means a lot to me. I had her forever. We have had her for a really long time."

Souchak said "She's a really peaceful dog and a friend of the family, someone you can home to and see every day. I can't believe that someone would take an older dog. I didn't think she would have value to someone who does not know her. She is older and needs extra care. I hope she is being treated well wherever she is. Hopefully, someone can help us."

Joe Souchak said "I don't care about the bicycle and the other stuff they took. I do care about the dog. I had her for a long time. This little Chihuahua doesn't do anything. She loves to play and hang around. That's what really bothers me."

He said "I love this dog. It is sad that someone would have to do something like that. We love animals and we care for them. They are always there for you. They are just like a part of the family."

"I am worried about Meatwad," he said. "She is little and she is defenseless. Never in a thousand years would I imagine that someone would do something like that coming in our place. Please return her home. We have had her for such a long time. We love her. We care for her. We need her back. If you have her, drop her home at the front door or in the back yard."

The Souchaks say Meatwad has been with them for 10 years.

The Souchaks also posted an appeal for help on Facebook.