"Suspicious person" stole, crashed Miramar police car

MIAMI - A person was taken into custody after they stole and subsequently crashed a Miramar police car.

According to police, just before 2 a.m. they got a call about a suspicious person banging on a door in the 1200 block of SW 26th Street. This is in the area of Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road.

When officers arrived, police said the person threatened them and aggressively rushed at them. The officers tried to subdue the person with multiple Taser shocks to no avail.

The person was able to break free and jumped into one of the officers' patrol car. In an attempt to flee the area, the person crashed into a gate.

Police were able to take the person into custody. Miramar Fire Rescue then took the arrestee to Memorial Regional Hospital for an evaluation.

No officers or area residents were hurt during the incident.