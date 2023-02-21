'Suspicious item' prompts lockdown at Cypress Bay High School in Weston

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials on Tuesday placed Cypress Bay High School in Weston on a precautionary lockdown after a "suspicious item" was found on the campus, authorities said.

The status was later updated to secure after officials swept the campus.

No injuries have been reported at the school, located at 18600 Vista Park Blvd., according to an email statement from a Broward County school spokesperson.

A student told officials about the item shortly before 10 a.m., according to officials.

According to a social media post by the city of Weston, officials found a suspicious item "and BSO is now investigating and searching the campus."

Later, the sheriff's office issued an update, "No immediate threat has been identified at this time.BSO's investigation is active and ongoing."

Officials did not say what the suspicious item was.