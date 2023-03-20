Suspected serial mail thief, caught on camera in the act, sought in West Miami

MIAMI -- CBS News Miami has obtained exclusive Ring camera video of a man who West Miami police officers say is a serial mail thief who has victimized a law firm and at least two homes and possibly other businesses.

A suspect serial mail theft suspect. West Miami police

Detective Richard Menor said the video from 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 captured a man casually walking up to a law firm on Coral Way at SW 65th Avenue and reaching in to the mail and stealing a number of items that included some legal documents.

The suspect is at the mailbox for less than 30 seconds and then walks away.

Menor describes him as a white Hispanic male who is in his early- to mid-20s, 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10 and 190 to 200 pounds.

The surveillance footage caught him leaving with envelopes under his right arm.

"The mailbox was not secured by a latch," Menor said. "He just lifted up the box and pulled the mail out. Pretty much we are seeing in these robberies where he is grabbing for anything like bank statements and even checks or anything that can help him commit identity theft."

Menor is alarmed.

"The harm to people is when you have somebody reaching in to mail boxes you are taking information sent to them that has important information such as addresses and birth dates and information they can gather for fraudulent activity," he said. "Mail thefts are up around Miami-Dade and people walk to residences in a number of cases and see what they can grab in there. The reality is that people are looking to commit identity theft and then people have go through the hassle of taking steps to change things because of that fraud. What I can advise is that people monitor the bank accounts for fraudulent activity and people trying to open up credit card accounts."

Menor said anyone who recognizes the person in the door cam video should call West Miami Police at 305-266-0530 or Miami-Dade

Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

CBS News Miami reached out to the law firm but so far there has been no comment.