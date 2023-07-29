Watch CBS News
'She will strike again,' repeat retail theft suspect targeting South Miami businesses

By Peter D'Oench

MIAMI - South Miami police are warning area businesses to be on the lookout for a woman they say was captured on video stealing from stores. 

Video captures the woman going inside Casa Vinyasa Yoga Studio at 5901 S.W. 74 Street in South Miami at around 11 a.m. last Saturday, posing as a customer and paying a $25 fee and then stealing a purse with Coach wallet and then using stolen credit cards and then going to a department store and charging $3,300 worth of items. 

South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch describes what the woman did and what she looks like.

Sgt. Bosch is very concerned and wants business owners to be on the lookout and urges them to be vigilant. 

He believes the same woman struck Wednesday at Wynwood Yoga at 584 on NW 26 Street in Miami, stealing a purse and using a stolen card to then make a purchase at a nearby Publix.

Bosch worries she will strike again and believes she has done it before. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

