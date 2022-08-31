Suspect sought in deadly Fort Lauderdale hit-run

MIAMI - The Broward County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to identify a fatal hit-and-run that happened June 30th.

Detectives say it happened on NW 25th Avenue, across from Franklin Park.

Surveillance video shows two cars colliding at the intersection. The victim, gets out of his car to speak to the other driver-- when suddenly, the driver backs up, runs over the victim and drives away.

The victim is then seen getting up and driving away. However, he died from his injuries almost a month later.

"It also appears that people were walking around in that area, so anyone that has information, or someone saw something, no matter how insignificant it might be, our detectives would like to hear from them," BSO said.

There is currently a $5,000 reward for anyone who can identify the hit-and-run driver.

Detectives say the driver was in a beige/tan Chevrolet Malibu, with damage on the front bumper.

If you have any information, you're urged to call CrimeStoppers at 954-493-tips

