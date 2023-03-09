Suspect who "ambushed", shot Miami-Dade detective arrested

MIAMI - A suspect accused of shooting Miami-Dade police detective while he was conducting a narcotics investigation in Northwest Miami has been arrested.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of my officers, the coward who ambushed my detective yesterday is in custody. Thank you to all of our local law enforcement partners for their help. No matter the colors of our uniform, we all come together in trying times and work as one family," Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez posted on Twitter.

I would also like to thank our community for their continued support and prayers for the injured detective and my officers. Lastly, thank you to the State Attorney’s Office for their partnership. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) March 9, 2023

According to a senior law enforcement source, the detective was conducting surveillance as part of a major narcotics investigation and was following a car as part of that probe. Police believe the driver of the car realized he was being tailed and may have deliberately led them to the area of NW 5th Avenue and 43rd Street where the shooting took place.

Detectives are investigating the possibility the driver called ahead to an accomplice to say he was being followed and organized the subsequent ambush.

When the car arrived in the area of 43rd street, the detective got out of his car and approached the driver. As he walked up to the driver, a man came up from behind the detective and shot him in the back of the neck, according to the law enforcement source.

The gunman ran off.

Despite being shot, the detective managed to subdue the driver of the car and take him into custody before help arrived, according to the source.

The injured officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial where bullet fragments were removed from his head and neck. The detective was then released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, dozens of police units from different agencies flocked to the scene.

Miami police sealed off the neighborhood as the gunman fled to a house in the area. Detectives found the location and surrounded it. As the SWAT team was waiting for a search warrant to go into the house, the alleged gunman came out and surrendered.

According to the law enforcement source, the man taken into custody was identified as Steve Gallon.

Police Director Ramirez said it's time for violence against police officers to end.

"I'm tired of being here at the hospital four times already for injured officers being stopped and attacked and this has to stop. If you attack an officer, you're attacking the community, you're attacking children," said Ramirez.