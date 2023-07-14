Possible hostage situation at downtown Miami bank ends with suspect in custody

MIAMI - Dozens of police officers rushed to a bank in downtown Miami Friday after receiving several calls about an assault happening inside.

It happened just after 12 p.m. at the Bank of America along West Flagler Street and Southwest 1st Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man holding an elderly woman by the neck, with his other hand hidden inside a bag.

Believing he was armed, police drew their guns on him, and told him to surrender.

The suspect eventually did and no one was hurt.

It remains unclear if the man really was armed or what his motives were.