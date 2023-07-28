Suspect identified, killed, after Lincoln Road police-involved shooting

MIAMI - Miami Beach police have identified Darien Young as the man who was killed during a deadly police involved shooting on Lincoln Road. Police say one of their officers was forced to discharge his weapon at a man identified as Darien Young.

Investigators said officers responded to a disturbance call on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Lincoln Road.

When officers got there, they encountered Young armed with a knife threatening two people inside a store, according to police.

Authorities said that is when one of the officers discharged his firearm striking Young.

Darien Young was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit where he later died.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

It is not clear what the man was doing with the knife. Police were interviewing victims and witnesses.

Young was placed on escape status in New Hampshire after failing to return to a transitional housing unit.