Suspect detained in fatal shooting of woman in Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A suspect has been detained after a woman died after being shot late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter, which uses microphones to detect gunfire.

When police arrived, they found the unidentified victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition before she died, police said.

Investigators did not immediately provide information about a possible motive for the shooting or if the woman knew the person who shot her.