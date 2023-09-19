Person detained after South Plantation High School received hoax threat that led to lockdown

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Plantation Police Department said a person has been detained after a written threat was received at South Plantation High School, prompting a campus lockdown Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported, and police did not immediately identify the nature of the threat or how authorities learned of it.

South Plantation High School. CBS News Miami

Police said on social media that they had dispatched several officers to the high school, located at 1300 SW 54th Ave., around 10:30 a.m. after learning of the threat.

Investigators tweeted around noon that a "suspect" had been identified and detained.

Police later clarified that the person was only detained for questioning as they continued to figure out who made the threat.

Police did not immediately say if the person was a student. They added that no arrest has been made at this time.

In its social media post, police warned parents.

"Please speak to your children about the seriousness of making threats," the department posted. "ALL threats will be thoroughly investigated by detectives & perpetrators will be charged accordingly."