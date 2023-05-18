Suspect arrested in Jacksonville in February slaying in North Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI -- Police in North Miami Beach said Thursday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a man three months ago during what officials said was a carjacking gone wrong.

Louis Redmon, 28, who had moved to North Miami Beach at the start of the year was taken into custody Wednesday night in Jacksonville in the death of Hershy Schwartz, police Chief Harvette Smith said during an afternoon news conference.

It was not immediately clear if Redmon has been extradited back to Miami-Dade or what charges police planned to file.

Schwartz was fatally shot on Feb. 19 in the parking lot of a Wendy's at 25 NE 167th St., investigators said.

Smith said she called Schwartz's brother in Israel to inform him about the arrest.

"Our homicide team is top notch," she said. " They gave all they could for the Schwartz family."

Police said the suspect targeted Schwartz during a carjacking that ended in the slaying of Redmon.

Investigators said police were able to solve the case after speaking to witnesses about information that only police had.