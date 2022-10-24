Suspect arrested following beating of GOP elections worker in Hialeah, police report shows

HIALEAH -- Police said Monday that a suspect was in custody in connection with an attack on a Republican elections canvasser who U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said was wearing a Rubio shirt and a Ron DeSantis t-shirt.

Javier Jesus Lopez, 22, of Hialeah, was facing a charge of aggravated battery in connection with the incident, which occurred Sunday shortly before 7 p.m., according to a police report.

Officials did not identify the victim, who Rubio tweeted out a picture of him while he was lying in a hospital bed.

However, Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo identified the victim as Christopher Monzon.

Police also told CBS 4 News that they were looking for two other possible people of interest who may be linked to the case.

Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida



He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery pic.twitter.com/36QpbySg58 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 24, 2022

In a social media post, Rubio said four alleged attackers told the election canvasser that "Republicans weren't allowed in their neighborhood."

Hialeah police told the Miami Herald that the victim was 27 years old and that he had been stuck in the head and face several times. Police said the man crossed the street at 140 E. 60th St. after being told he couldn't hand out fliers in the area and that he was followed before the attack.

The Herald reported that Rubio talked about the incident during a rally Monday in Hialeah at the John F. Kenney Library but said his office was still waiting for details.