Man accused of attacking Amazon driver with machete

MIAMI - Miami police arrested a man they say attacked an Amazon driver with a machete earlier this month in Northwest Miami-Dade. 

Authorities said the attack happened on November 13 in the 9500 block of Northwest Third Avenue. 

According to police, the Amazon driver noticed a vehicle parked behind him before the incident.

"Upon the victim entering his van he observed the defendant exit the passenger window with a machete in hand and struck the defendant in the forearm causing a deep laceration and fracture," officials said. 

The suspect was identified by police on Wednesday, November 30th as 28- year-old Manes Pierre Beauchamp. 

Pierre Beauchamp is facing charges of attempted murder and burglary.

He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he was processed. 

