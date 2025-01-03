At Sushi by Bou it's more than just a meal, it's an experience

Sushi by Bou in Wynwood is all about the vibe

MIAMI - At Sushi by Bou, inside the Arlo Hotel in Wynwood, it's all about the vibe.

This 14-seat omakase restaurant is a tribute to 90s hip-hop, created by Boca-born Chef David Bouhadana.

"Each location we have kind of a different vibe," Bouhadana said. "This one is the nineties hip hop vibe. As you can see, we have Trick Daddy, you know, a little homage to our homie here. And we got Trina over here."

After working in a sushi restaurant in high school, Bouhadana moved to Japan in his twenties to study under sushi masters. Today, he's deeply involved in understanding the culinary landscape, working hand-in-hand with fishmongers and marine biologists.

His motto? "Sushi for the People."

The restaurant offers two experiences:

A 12-course menu at $65

A 17-course menu at $125

"I don't sell sushi," Bouhadana said. "We sell real estate and the seat you're sitting in is essentially 30 or 60 minutes. I've compacted the experience so that within two minutes, you'll have a piece of fish ready to go."

The menu showcases exceptional fish prepared with precision. A tasting reveals wild King Salmon from Alaska with truffle pearls that are like "buttah" - fatty and smooth. The Medai (Japanese golden eye snapper) comes seared to perfection, it's very fresh and of the highest quality.

Diners aren't rushed. Instead, they're encouraged to arrive early and stay late, soaking in the restaurant's unique atmosphere. As Chef Bou would say, it's more than just a meal, it's an experience.

Sushi by Bou

2217 NW Miami Court

Arlo Hotel, Wynwood

Tip: No chopsticks needed; moisten your hands before eating, just like the chef recommends.