Survivor begins this season with man who grew up in South Florida

MIAMI – After 22 years, 620 episodes, and 646 contestants, reality TV show "Survivor" returns tonight.

And it has a South Florida connection.

One of the 18 castaways is "Survivor" super-fan Geo Bustamante.

He's a 36-year-old project manager, who was born in Peru, grew up in Miami and now lives in Honolulu.

We'll be rooting for him.