Surveillance video shows teens burglarizing vehicles in Miami

MIAMI -- Miami Police say at least two teenagers went on a crime spree early Tuesday morning, burglarizing a dozen vehicles.

Police spokesman, officer Mike Vega told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench there could have been many more burglaries had a neighbor not called in to report the crimes.

One neighbor's surveillance camera near N.W. 22nd Avenue and 38th Street captures one person breaking into vehicles while police say an accomplice is seen next to him on a scooter. At least one vehicle was stolen as well.

Elizabeth De La Cruz woke up on this Tuesday morning to find out that her car had been burglarized.

She said, "One window was broken on my car. Thank God it was a rental but I still have to pay for the damages."

Jenny Gonzalez said her sister's car was broken into as well and said she was very concerned.

Vega said one Miami police officer was injured while pursuing one of the suspects. The 17-year-old youngster was arrested, but his accomplice got away.

Vega said, "It turns out, this 17-year-old, this was not his first time. And then, we found out 12 vehicles were broken into. Here we have a 17-year-old committing these burglaries just after 3 a.m. Why wasn't he home? Why wasn't he getting ready to go to school? That puzzles us. Why would you break into all these cars and steal these items?"

Vega said the story serves as another warning to every vehicle owner.

He said, "We tell the public, don't leave your valuables in your car. Don't leave your weapons. Don't leave your cash. It gives people reasons to break the windows of your cars. That was a lot of vehicles that were broken into in one night."

Meanwhile, Miami Springs Police tweeted that with the help of Miami-Dade Police, two juveniles who were part of a local gang were arrested.

Vega said it was not known if they were connected in any way to the Miami cases.

Vega said there was no description to release of the accomplice of the 17-year-old boy.

D'Oench tried to find out more about him and stopped by his home in Miami. He spoke to a woman who said she was his cousin and was a guardian but she did not want to comment.

If you can help find the youngster's accomplice, call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).