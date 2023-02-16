Fort Lauderdale police search for 3 armed men accused of burglarizing vehicle

Fort Lauderdale police search for 3 armed men accused of burglarizing vehicle

Fort Lauderdale police search for 3 armed men accused of burglarizing vehicle

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police say security footage captured three armed men burglarizing a car in Fort Lauderdale early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Victoria Terrace.

The video shows two of the men carrying handguns.

Police are urging people, who live in the area, to check their cameras to help identify the men.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).