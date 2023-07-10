Caught on video: Store manager threatened with knife by suspected meat bandit

MIAMI - West Miami Police say they are on the lookout for a man who is captured on camera threatening a supermarket store manager with a pocket knife while stealing $400 worth of meat products.

CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench obtained exclusive video of the suspect police say spent less than 10 minutes in the store while rummaging through the meat section of the Tropical Supermarket on Southwest 8th Street at 62nd Avenue.

Coincidentally, the store is less than one block north of the police station.

Store customer Manuel Iglesias said, "I feel very bad. This man should be in jail right now."

Another store customer, Elizabeth Sanjuan, said, "It is menacing for the manager that someone pulls a knife on him and that he walked away with meat just because he had a knife."

Police say one camera captures the suspect loading meat products ranging from steaks to salami into his black backpack.

He is also seen walking down an aisle and leaving the store and then getting on his lime green bicycle and riding away.

Detective Richard Menor said, "He initially looked around to see if anyone was around and then started loading the various meats into his backpack. The store manager tries to stop him. You can then see the subject reaching into his pocket and pulling out a pocket knife and pretty much threatening him for trying to stop him."

Menor said it happened just before 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3rd.

He said the suspect was wearing headphones.

Menor believes the suspect is from the area near the supermarket.

"The concerns I have is that someone could have gotten hurt and our biggest concern is that we suggest that whether you are an employee or anyone else that you not try to intervene. Instead, just immediately call police or 911. Be a good witness. You don't know what stage many offenders are in, if they are going to trying to hurt somebody just leaving with food," said Menor.

Menor said, "It's kind of a big thing now with people walking in and shoplifting and not worrying about the consequences and taking their time and leaving."

Menor said the suspect is in his early 20s.

"He is anywhere from 5'8 to 5'10 and is a black Hispanic male who is maybe 170 pounds," Menor said.

Menor says it's not known why this man stole the meat and if he planned to sell it locally or was desperate for food.

Last August, CBS News Miami also told you about a similar in which a 32-year-old man was arrested after reportedly stealing $800 worth of meat during two visits to the same supermarket.

Police said Lazaro Cabrera-Calero was busted just days after our story on August 5th of 2022 after returning to the same store.

In that case, a weapon was not used.

D'Oench also spoke with the victim in this latest case.

He said he was not injured and said he did not want to say anything on camera.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call West Miami Police at (305) 266-0530 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).