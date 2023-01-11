Allegations claim Surfside mayor violated town charter, potentially state law

MIAMI - Last month, in a 24 hours span, three high-profile city officials resigned -- one after the other.

On Tuesday night, at the Surfside commission meeting, former mayor Charles W. Burkett gave a presentation claiming the current mayor forced all three out. Burkett presented allegations the mayor violated the town charter and potentially state law.

The now-former Town Manager, Andy Hyatt resigned on December 13th. Burkett said Hyatt arrived to work "happy and in the holiday spirit expecting he might be given a raise." Burkett continued by stating Hyatt was "blindsided by threatening demands to resign by the mayor."

Mayor Shlomo Danzinger announced Hyatt's resignation on the 13th in the town's commission meeting. He told the commission Hyatt stepped down for some family issues.

The next day assistant town manager Jason Greene and police chief Rogelio Torres offered their resignations. Burkett claimed Danzinger fired both.

In short statements provided last month, all three indicated they would receive severance.

Vice Mayor Jeffrey Rose believes the presentation was politically motivated, asking Burkett if he plans to run for office.

"Nobody in our administration that ever had a gun to their head," Burkett answered. "They were either fed up or retired. We're talking about a very different situation. The answer to your question is if Surfside needs me to run, I'm going to run. How's that?

"Clearly see what we've all been told and heard in the audience," responded Rose. "Clear as day, I've been told by multiple sources, two parties not re-elected realizing the only way to get re-elected is to play nice and pretend and play along with each other to get back into office. We're seeing what is happening right now."

Mayor Danzinger did not respond to the allegations during the meeting.

Other commissioners commented, saying they received Hyatt's resignation before the meeting on December 13th.