Surfside families leave flowers, messages to loved ones at memorial site

SURFSIDE - Outside the massive tent where the families of the victims of the Champlain Towers South gathered Friday for a memorial, loved ones left flowers and messages at the markers that were set up.

After the tragedy, 98 people died in the collapse. Among them, Staci Fang.

Fang's brother was in town for the memorial. He stopped and wrote on her marker.

"Love you sis, miss you.'"

His nephew survived the collapse.

Jonah Handler, the miracle boy, was pulled from the rubble,

"It's a hard event. A lot of emotion," said Fang.

"Certainly, it keeps their memory alive, It's all we can do."

Anna Velasquez paused at the memorial for her brother, sister-in-law and niece who were also killed.

"Every day, I think of them. They were always there for me."

Her niece, music executive Theresa Velasquez was in town to visit her parents. She arrived early.

Miami-Dade fire rescue has identified Theresa Velasquez as the voice in the rubble. The faint voice heard, but one they were unable to reach.

"For reasons only God knows."