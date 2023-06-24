Surfside building collapse: Community gathered to mark 2-year anniversary of tower tragedy

Two years since Surfside condo collapse

MIAMI -- Saturday marks two years since the Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, killing 98 people.

Now, their families are fighting to keep their memory alive.

A remembrance event took place Saturday,10 a.m. to get underway at Veterans Park on Collins avenue, directly across from the collapse site.

Family members, survivors, local officials and community leaders were there to pay their respects.

The collapse spurred law changes across the state, county, and even at the town level.