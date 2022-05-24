Watch CBS News
Site of Surfside condo collapse to be sold to Dubai developer

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

The land where the Champlain Towers South condo once stood in Surfside before its tragic collapse will be sold.

On Tuesday, there will be a hearing on the matter. There will be no auction since the only bid came from Dubai developer DAMAC Properties for $120 million.

The land on Collins Avenue will not be turned into a memorial for those who died, instead, it will be used for another ultra-luxury high rise condo.

The Champlain Towers South fell on June 24, 2021, killing 98 people.

Earlier this month, a <a href="https://cbsloc.al/3sQStrN" rel="noopener" target="_blank">settlement</a> of nearly a billion dollars was reached. The money will be divided among the victims' families and survivors. 

First published on May 24, 2022 / 10:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

