Site of Surfside condo collapse to be sold to Dubai developer

The land where the Champlain Towers South condo once stood in Surfside before its tragic collapse will be sold.

On Tuesday, there will be a hearing on the matter. There will be no auction since the only bid came from Dubai developer DAMAC Properties for $120 million.

The land on Collins Avenue will not be turned into a memorial for those who died, instead, it will be used for another ultra-luxury high rise condo.

The Champlain Towers South fell on June 24, 2021, killing 98 people.

Earlier this month, a <a href="https://cbsloc.al/3sQStrN" rel="noopener" target="_blank">settlement</a> of nearly a billion dollars was reached. The money will be divided among the victims' families and survivors.