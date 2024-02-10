Super Bowl winners throughout history: Full list from 2023 all the way back to the first in 1967

Gronkowski, Edelman on Super Bowl LVIII Gronkowski, Edelman on Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas 05:21

The 2024 Super Bowl kicks off Sunday night, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers to see who will be crowned NFL champions for the 2023 season.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are looking for their fourth Super Bowl win in franchise history and third win in the last five years. The 49ers on the other hand are looking to add a sixth Lombardi Trophy to their collection, which would move the franchise past the Dallas Cowboys and tie them with the Patriots and Steelers for most all-time.

Below is a list of every Super Bowl winner in history.

Note: All Super Bowls in this article are categorized by the year in which the game itself was played, not the season for which the title was earned.

Who won the 2023 Super Bowl last year?

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up their third Super Bowl win in franchise history last year. It was the second Super Bowl win for Mahomes, who has led his team to at least the AFC Championship game all six years he has been the starting quarterback.

Super Bowl 57 began with an opening drive touchdown by the Eagles to put them up 7-0. The Chiefs responded with a touchdown drive of their own, tying the game at 7 on with an 18-yard reception by Kelce. Both offenses sputtered on their next drives, but the Eagles went up 14-7 on the first play of the second quarter, a 45-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

The Chiefs offense failed to respond, but Kanas City tied the game up when linebacker Nick Bolton recovered a Hurts fumble and ran it back 36 yards for a touchdown. The Eagles marched down the field on their next possession and capped off the drive with a Hurts touchdown run to go back up by 7. Kansas City again couldn't put up any points on their next drive, and the Eagles kicked a field goal just before halftime to increase the lead to 24-14.

The Chiefs cut the lead down to three with a touchdown on the first drive of the second half, and the Eagles then responded with a time-consuming field goal drive to make the score 27-21 going into the fourth quarter.

Kansas City then took the lead for the first time with 12:04 left in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kadarius Toney. The Eagles went three-and-out on their next drive and a 65-yard punt return from Toney gave the Chiefs excellent field position at the Eagles' 5-yard line. The Chiefs cashed in three plays later with another touchdown pass to widen the lead to eight.

But the Eagles came storming back, scoring a touchdown on their next drive and completing a two-point conversion to tie the game at 35 with just over five minutes to go. The Chiefs moved into field goal range on their next possession and were at the 15-yard line when the two-minute warning hit.

On 3rd and 8, with 1:54 to play, Mahomes threw an incomplete pass, making it seem like Kansas City would have to settle for a field goal attempt that would allow the Eagles plenty of time to either tie or take the lead. But defensive holding was called on the Eagles' James Bradberry, giving the Chiefs an extra five yards and, crucially, an automatic first down.

That first down allowed the Chiefs to run the clock down and kick a field goal to go up 38-35 with just eight seconds left in the game.

Hurts threw one last Hail Mary on the Eagles' next and final drive, which landed incomplete and ended the game.

Who won the last 10 Super Bowls?

2023: Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 after a backbreaking defensive holding call on the Eagles in the fourth quarter allowed the Chiefs to kick the game-winning field goal with just eight seconds left on the clock.

— The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 after a backbreaking defensive holding call on the Eagles in the fourth quarter allowed the Chiefs to kick the game-winning field goal with just eight seconds left on the clock. 2022: Los Angeles Rams — The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford a Super Bowl victory after never winning a playoff game in his 12 previous seasons with the Detroit Lions.

— The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford a Super Bowl victory after never winning a playoff game in his 12 previous seasons with the Detroit Lions. 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers — The Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-9 win, with Tom Brady, in his first season after leaving the New England Patriots, winning his seventh Super Bowl.

— The Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-9 win, with Tom Brady, in his first season after leaving the New England Patriots, winning his seventh Super Bowl. 2020: Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 for quarterback Patrick Mahomes' first Super Bowl win, scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter after going down by 10 in the third.

— The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 for quarterback Patrick Mahomes' first Super Bowl win, scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter after going down by 10 in the third. 2019: New England Patriots — The Patriots triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in what is generally regarded as one of the worst Super Bowls ever played. This was Tom Brady's final Super Bowl with the Patriots.

— The Patriots triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in what is generally regarded as one of the worst Super Bowls ever played. This was Tom Brady's final Super Bowl with the Patriots. 2018: Philadelphia Eagles — The Eagles used a now-iconic trick play to beat the New England Patriots 41-33 for the franchise's first and so far only Super Bowl win.

— The Eagles used a now-iconic trick play to beat the New England Patriots 41-33 for the franchise's first and so far only Super Bowl win. 2017: New England Patriots — The Patriots completed one of the most improbable and shocking comebacks in NFL history, erasing a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to come away with a 34-28 win in overtime.

— The Patriots completed one of the most improbable and shocking comebacks in NFL history, erasing a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to come away with a 34-28 win in overtime. 2016: Denver Broncos — The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10, giving quarterback Peyton Manning his second Super Bowl win in what turned out to be the final game of his career.

— The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10, giving quarterback Peyton Manning his second Super Bowl win in what turned out to be the final game of his career. 2015: New England Patriots — The Seattle Seahawks appeared to be on the verge of what would have been a second straight Super Bowl victory, but, with the team forgoing a run play from the 1-yard line, quarterback Russell Wilson was picked off in the closing seconds of the game to preserve the Patriots' 28-24 lead.

— The Seattle Seahawks appeared to be on the verge of what would have been a second straight Super Bowl victory, but, with the team forgoing a run play from the 1-yard line, quarterback Russell Wilson was picked off in the closing seconds of the game to preserve the Patriots' 28-24 lead. 2014: Seattle Seahawks — The Seahawks dismantled the Denver Broncos in a 43-8 drubbing, scoring a safety on the very first play of the game and going up 36-0 before Denver's first and only score.

Full list of all past Super Bowl winners by year

1967: Green Bay Packers def. Kansas City Chiefs 35-10

def. Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 1968: Green Bay Packers def. Oakland Raiders 33-14

def. Oakland Raiders 33-14 1969: New York Jets def. Baltimore Colts 16-7 — This was the first championship game to officially be called the Super Bowl

def. Baltimore Colts 16-7 — This was the first championship game to officially be called the Super Bowl 1970: Kansas City Chiefs def. Minnesota Vikings 23-7

def. Minnesota Vikings 23-7 1971: Baltimore Colts def. Dallas Cowboys 16-13 — This was the first Super Bowl following the merger of the AFL and NFL into one league.

def. Dallas Cowboys 16-13 — This was the first Super Bowl following the merger of the AFL and NFL into one league. 1972: Dallas Cowboys def. Miami Dolphins 24-3

def. Miami Dolphins 24-3 1973: Miami Dolphins def. Washington 14-7 — This completed the only undefeated season in NFL history.

def. Washington 14-7 — This completed the only undefeated season in NFL history. 1974: Miami Dolphins def. Minnesota Vikings 24-7

def. Minnesota Vikings 24-7 1975: Pittsburgh Steelers def. Minnesota Vikings 16-6

def. Minnesota Vikings 16-6 1976: Pittsburgh Steelers def. Dallas Cowboys 21-17 — Scenes from the 1977 thriller "Black Sunday" were filmed during pregame and toward the end of the actual game.

def. Dallas Cowboys 21-17 — Scenes from the 1977 thriller "Black Sunday" were filmed during pregame and toward the end of the actual game. 1977: Oakland Raiders def. Minnesota Vikings 32-14

def. Minnesota Vikings 32-14 1978: Dallas Cowboys def. Denver Broncos 27-10

def. Denver Broncos 27-10 1979: Pittsburgh Steelers def. Dallas Cowboys 35-31

def. Dallas Cowboys 35-31 1980: Pittsburgh Steelers def. Los Angeles Rams 31-19

def. Los Angeles Rams 31-19 1981: Oakland Raiders def. Philadelphia Eagles 27-10

def. Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 1982: San Francisco 49ers def. Cincinnati Bengals 26-21

def. Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 1983: Washington def. Miami Dolphins 27-17

def. Miami Dolphins 27-17 1984: Los Angeles Raiders def. Washington 38-9

def. Washington 38-9 1985: San Francisco 49ers def. Miami Dolphins 38-16

def. Miami Dolphins 38-16 1986: Chicago Bears def. New England Patriots 46-10

def. New England Patriots 46-10 1987: New York Giants def. Denver Broncos 39-20

def. Denver Broncos 39-20 1988: Washington def. Denver Broncos 42-10

def. Denver Broncos 42-10 1989: San Francisco 49ers def. Cincinnati Bengals 20-16

def. Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 1990: San Francisco 49ers def. Denver Broncos 55-10

def. Denver Broncos 55-10 1991: New York Giants def. Buffalo Bills 20-19

def. Buffalo Bills 20-19 1992: Washington def. Buffalo Bills 37-24

def. Buffalo Bills 37-24 1993: Dallas Cowboys def. Buffalo Bills 52-17

def. Buffalo Bills 52-17 1994: Dallas Cowboys def. Buffalo Bills 30-13

def. Buffalo Bills 30-13 1995: San Francisco 49ers def. San Diego Chargers 49-26

def. San Diego Chargers 49-26 1996: Dallas Cowboys def. Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17

def. Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 1997: Green Bay Packers def. New England Patriots 35-21

def. New England Patriots 35-21 1998: Denver Broncos def. Green Bay Packers 31-24

def. Green Bay Packers 31-24 1999: Denver Broncos def. Atlanta Falcons 34-19

def. Atlanta Falcons 34-19 2000: St. Louis Rams def. Tennessee Titans 23-16

def. Tennessee Titans 23-16 2001: Baltimore Ravens def. New York Giants 34-7

def. New York Giants 34-7 2002: New England Patriots def. St. Louis Rams 20-17

def. St. Louis Rams 20-17 2003: Tampa Bay Buccaneers def. Oakland Raiders 48-21

def. Oakland Raiders 48-21 2004: New England Patriots def. Caroline Panthers 32-29

def. Caroline Panthers 32-29 2005: New England Patriots def. Philadelphia Eagles 24-21

def. Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 2006: Pittsburgh Steelers def. Seattle Seahawks 21-10

def. Seattle Seahawks 21-10 2007: Indianapolis Colts def. Chicago Bears 29-17

def. Chicago Bears 29-17 2008: New York Giants def. New England Patriots 17-14

def. New England Patriots 17-14 2009: Pittsburgh Steelers def. Arizona Cardinals 27-23

def. Arizona Cardinals 27-23 2010: New Orleans Saints def. Indianapolis Colts 31-17

def. Indianapolis Colts 31-17 2011: Green Bay Packers def. Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25

def. Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 2012: New York Giants def. New England Patriots 21-17

def. New England Patriots 21-17 2013: Baltimore Ravens def. San Francisco 49ers 34-31

def. San Francisco 49ers 34-31 2014: Seattle Seahawks def. Denver Broncos 43-8

def. Denver Broncos 43-8 2015: New England Patriots def. Seattle Seahawks 28-24

def. Seattle Seahawks 28-24 2016: Denver Broncos def. Carolina Panthers 24-10

def. Carolina Panthers 24-10 2017: New England Patriots def. Atlanta Falcons 34-28

def. Atlanta Falcons 34-28 2018: Philadelphia Eagles def. New England Patriots 41-33

def. New England Patriots 41-33 2019: New England Patriots def. Los Angeles Rams 13-3

def. Los Angeles Rams 13-3 2020: Kansas City Chiefs def. San Francisco 49ers 31-20

def. San Francisco 49ers 31-20 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers def. Kansas City Chiefs 31-9

def. Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 2022: Los Angeles Rams def. Cincinnati Bengals 23-20

def. Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 2023: Kansas City Chiefs def. Philadelphia Eagles 38-35