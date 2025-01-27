Super Bowl teams are set, history could be made | Steve Goldstein

MIAMI - Patrick Mahomes. Andy Reid. Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift.

The Super Bowl party is back for the Kansas City Chiefs and when you think about it, are you surprised? After a thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills, again, in the AFC championship game, the Chiefs are back in the big game for the third consecutive year and incredibly, five of the last six years.

They are the fourth team to reach three straight Super Bowls, joining amongst others the early 1970s Miami Dolphins. But unlike those previous teams, the Chiefs have a chance to make history by becoming the only team to win three in a row. That will be the storyline for the next two weeks, but there is another team in the Super Bowl and let's not forget about them.

Fly Eagles fly

Led by a dominant offensive line and running game featuring Sequon Barkley, Philadelphia blew out the Washington Comaners in the NFC Championship game to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in the past three years.

Sure they benefited when the top-seeded Detroit Lions got knocked out by Washington which allowed the Eagles to host the NFC championship game, but the offensive outburst against the Commanders was eye-opening. Two years ago the Eagles led in the Super Bowl only to see Kansas City come back and win. They have a chance at redemption. With Jalen Hurts at quarterback and the confidence this team has, they have a good chance to beat the Chiefs.

Winning the close ones

Now, many teams have come close to beating Kansas City but somehow Mahomes and the Chiefs always seem to pull games out. They beat the Bills by three points after trailing in the AFC title game. And their Super Bowl wins in the last two years were also three-point wins, against the Eagles and last year the San Francisco 49ers. KC seems to always find a way.

Mahomes history

Mahomes is already one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Now, no one may ever get to Tom Brady's greatness of 10 Super Bowl appearances and seven Lombardi trophies, but Mahomes is halfway there, making his fifth appearance, and if he wins this year it will be his 4th victory. He was the MVP in his previous wins and at just 29 years old he is the second youngest quarterback in history to win 17 playoff games. Unfortunately for other AFC teams, Mahomes has plenty of gas left in the tank.



Super Bowl 59 is in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9th.