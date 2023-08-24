Sunshine State showdown: Miami FC to play Tampa Bay Rowdies

Miami FC to play Tampa Bay Rowdies Special

MIAMI -- Miami FC on Saturday will play the Tampa Bay Rowdies at the FIU Stadium.

Riding their recent wave of success after a resounding 0-3 victory at Hartford, Miami will build on their recent form in hopes of ascending the USL table rankings against their in-state rivals.

Miami enters the matchup boasting an impressive recent campaign, winning four out of their last five matches.

The team's recent success is a testament to their offensive creativity, led by USL Week 24 Player of the Week, Joaquín Rivas. Rivas has been on an electric run in his last three appearances, bagging an impressive tally of five goals across these encounters. Notably, his most recent outing against Hartford saw him shine brilliantly by contributing a hat-trick masterpiece.

Tampa's compact defensive line has been dependable all season, stifling offenses with their organization and discipline across the back. It will be interesting to see how Miami dissects the Tampa Bay defense, which on average concedes less than a goal per match.

Tampa Bay also enters the match in commendable form, winning three of their last four matches. One player to watch on the Tampa Bay side is forward JJ Williams.

Williams has been the most consistent offensive performer for the club, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists so far this season. Tampa Bay likes to facilitate their offense through Williams, so the Miami defenders will have a notable task tracking him for 90 minutes.

Currently, the Miami FC community is buzzing with excitement as Miami finds itself neck and neck in points with FC Tulsa.

Tensions are high as Miami looks to surpass Tulsa with a win or draw Saturday, pushing for a coveted playoff spot. After Tulsa's most recent loss, Miami has a golden opportunity to surge ahead in the USL rankings and enter the playoff conversation.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.