Sunny & warm, wind picks up on Friday

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Thursday got off to a comfortable start with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s along the coast. It was a little cooler inland with the low 60s.

Warm, dry, and mostly sunny again today with highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures remain below normal but the breeze will build on Friday through the weekend. It will be downright windy at times. There will be a high risk of rip currents and hazardous marine conditions. Lows will be milder in the low 70s.

Highs will stay in the low 80s with low rain chances through early to middle of next week. There may be a stray shower or two. 

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 7:21 AM EDT

