Sunny & warm, wind picks up on Friday

MIAMI - Thursday got off to a comfortable start with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s along the coast. It was a little cooler inland with the low 60s.

Warm, dry, and mostly sunny again today with highs in the low 80s.

Race weather NEXT Weather

Temperatures remain below normal but the breeze will build on Friday through the weekend. It will be downright windy at times. There will be a high risk of rip currents and hazardous marine conditions. Lows will be milder in the low 70s.

Highs will stay in the low 80s with low rain chances through early to middle of next week. There may be a stray shower or two.