Sunny Isles Police: Man arrested after disrupting synagogue service

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade man is facing charges after authorities say he "willfully and maliciously" interrupted and disturbed a congregation holding Shabbat services at the King David Chabad through the use of antisemitic speech towards those entering the synagogue.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Sunny Isles Beach Police Chief Edward Santiago announced the arrest of 47-year-old Yudel Antonio Herrero after they say he disrupted services by standing outside and blowing a shofar (ram's horn), in an attempt to drown out the prayers of the worshipers.

"There is no place in our community, or any community, for those who revel in spouting hate," said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. "Individuals who feel that they have license to desecrate the religious ceremonies and sentiments of Shabbat services and to desecrate the Holiday of Sukkot are in for a surprise. Neither my prosecutors, the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department nor the law enforcement community of Miami-Dade County will allow that to happen."

Authorities said Herrero is charged with disturbing a school or religious assembly.

This charge may be the first Florida use of the newly enacted statute which allows for the disturbing religious service and other assemblies to be charged as a felony crime.

Authorities said that although the case is listed in the public records as a misdemeanor crime, an upgrading of the charges to a 3rd-degree felony is currently in process.

Herrero's bond was set $1,500 and requires house arrest once a bond has been posted.

"As Chief of Police, my officers and I will not tolerate any form of hate towards our community and places of worship. Our residents and visitors will have peace of mind when attending religious services because they will know that our officers are out here vigilantly protecting them from individuals like this. We will continue to work with the Miami Dade State Attorney's Office to ensure that there will be consequences for this type of hate," said Sunny Isles Beach Police Chief Edward Santiago.