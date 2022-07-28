Sunny Isles Beach woman says 2 Pomeranians died while in care of groomer

SUNNY ISLES BEACH – A Sunny Isles Beach woman is devastated after she says her two precious Pomeranians lost their lives while in the care of her groomer.

Tijana Tatkovic said on Tuesday afternoon, before she left to visit family members in Croatia, her groomer picked up her dogs at her house at 1:45 p.m. She says that less than three hours later, at 4:34 p.m., her groomer called her to tell her that her dogs had died.

Tatkovic told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "She called me telling me I don't know what happened to your dogs. Your dogs are dead. I had trusted her more than anybody because they are the experts. I said to her bring them to the emergency room right now. Bring them to the veterinarian. They are telling me there are bite marks on them and they are bleeding and they got killed by another dog in the car. I texted her husband and he told me there were four other dogs in the car."

She added, "I am devastated. I have not stopped crying since yesterday. These are my children. They grew up with my daughter. They are everything to me. I cannot believe I am going to wake up every day and not get love from them and now

CBS4 is not naming the groomer and her company because we have not received a response from her, after repeated phone calls and text messages to her company.

Tatkovic has filed a report with the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department, who expect the case will be handed over to Miami-Dade Animal Control. They expect that an investigator will be looking into it and cannot comment right now because it is an open investigation.

In a police incident report filed with Sunny Isles Beach PD, it says Tatkovic said the groomer said, "The dogs died because they were attacked by another animal in the vehicle but could not tell her exactly what animal it was."

Tatkovic said the groomer took the dogs to a veterinarian but by the time she got there, the groomer was not there.

Tatkovic said, "I am speaking because I don't want this to happen to anyone else."