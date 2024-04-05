Watch CBS News
Sunny & dry with highs in the low 80s, weekend looking nice

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Friday 4/5/2024 5AM
South Florida Weather for Friday 4/5/2024 5AM 02:28

MIAMI - A cooler start to Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across South Florida.

In the afternoon we'll enjoy sunny skies, dry conditions, and lower humidity with highs in the low 80s. Tonight lows will fall to the upper 50s inland and low 60s along the coast.

We stay nice and dry through Sunday with cool mornings and seasonably warm afternoons. Highs remain in the low 80s.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

Next Monday we'll wake to the upper 60s and highs will climb to the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for the partial Solar Eclipse taking place here in South Florida. The maximum eclipse for us here in South Florida takes place at 3:01 p.m. and around 46 percent of the sun's disc will be blocked by the moon. The only way to safely look at the eclipse is by using special certified protective solar eclipse glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standards.   

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 7:16 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

