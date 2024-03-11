Sunny, dry, and breezy Monday across South Florida

MIAMI - A cool start to Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s courtesy of a cold front that moved in on Sunday.

Pleasant, sunny, dry, and breezy in the afternoon with highs climbing to the upper 70s and around 80 degrees.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Tuesday morning will still be cool with the upper 60s. Highs warm to around 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Warmer mid to late week as the winds shift out of the southeast and off the ocean.

By Thursday morning we'll wake up with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s. The temperatures will increase along with humidity late week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday with the potential for spotty showers.