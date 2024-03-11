Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunny, dry, and breezy Monday across South Florida

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Monday 3/11/2024 5AM
Miami Weather for Monday 3/11/2024 5AM 02:35

MIAMI - A cool start to Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s courtesy of a cold front that moved in on Sunday.

Pleasant, sunny, dry, and breezy in the afternoon with highs climbing to the upper 70s and around 80 degrees.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

Tuesday morning will still be cool with the upper 60s. Highs warm to around 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Warmer mid to late week as the winds shift out of the southeast and off the ocean.

By Thursday morning we'll wake up with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s. The temperatures will increase along with humidity late week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday with the potential for spotty showers.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 7:24 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.