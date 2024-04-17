Sunny, breezy & dry, warming trend begins Thursday

MIAMI - A mild start to Wednesday morning with temperatures mostly in the 70s across South Florida.

Warm, breezy, dry, and mostly sunny during the day with highs in the low 80s. The easterly breeze is leading to a high risk of rip currents at the beach and rough boating conditions. Small craft caution should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters and the Keys.

Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs closer to the mid-80s.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Our dry stretch of weather will continue through late week as high pressure remains in control The winds will lighten up and shift out of the southeast.

It will be even warmer Friday through the weekend with highs well above normal in the upper 80s. Some inland areas may reach 90 degrees. A few stray showers are possible from Sunday into Monday. Spotty showers on Tuesday.