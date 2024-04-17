Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunny, breezy & dry, warming trend begins Thursday

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Wednesday 4/17/2024 7AM
South Florida Weather for Wednesday 4/17/2024 7AM 00:24

MIAMI - A mild start to Wednesday morning with temperatures mostly in the 70s across South Florida.

Warm, breezy, dry, and mostly sunny during the day with highs in the low 80s. The easterly breeze is leading to a high risk of rip currents at the beach and rough boating conditions. Small craft caution should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters and the Keys.

Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs closer to the mid-80s.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

Our dry stretch of weather will continue through late week as high pressure remains in control The winds will lighten up and shift out of the southeast.

It will be even warmer Friday through the weekend with highs well above normal in the upper 80s. Some inland areas may reach 90 degrees. A few stray showers are possible from Sunday into Monday. Spotty showers on Tuesday.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 7:54 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.