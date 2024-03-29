Sunny & breezy afternoon, weekend looking really nice

MIAMI - A cool and comfortable start across South Florida for Friday as dry air settles in.

The cool start will lead to near-average afternoon highs and mainly sunny conditions into the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s, and it will be breezy with gusts near 22 mph.

The breezy conditions will cause hazardous marine conditions. A small craft advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. and there is a high risk of rip currents at our beaches.

We will have a stretch of pretty nice days through the weekend with lots of sunshine and low rain chances. Low humidity will remain through Saturday but dry air becomes humid starting Sunday.

Weekend highs will be around 80 with lows in the low to mid 70's.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s on Eastern Sunday and into the upper 80s to low 90s by Tuesday.