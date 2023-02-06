Sunny and mild conditions on tap after soggy Sunday in South Florida

MIAMI -- A front that brought heavy rain to parts of South Florida on Sunday has moved out, bringing mostly dry and mild conditions to South Florida for the start of the work week.

The high temps for Monday. CBS 4

The high temperature is expected to range in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 60s on Monday.

"High pressure is taking over and we'll be mostly dry," meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said. "You don't have to worry about the umbrellas and you can put the ponchos away."

Conditions on Tuesday will be similar to Monday with only a 10 percent chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s, Gonzalez said.

The front brought record-setting rainfall to parts of South Florida on Sunday.

Rainfall totals in South Florida. CBS 4

Miami and Fort Lauderdale both saw nearly 4 1/2 inches on Sunday as the front moved through the region.

Spotty showers will be possible late week ahead of our next cold front expected to move in this weekend.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 80s. By Saturday morning lows will be cooler in the mid 60s.

High temperatures will be pleasant in the mid 70s and the potential for scattered showers. Sunday morning will be chilly as lows fall to the low 50s.

The mercury expected to rise only to the low 70s Sunday afternoon.